OLEAN — The next several days at the Olean Public Library will include activities such as guessing how many pages are in a stack of books, book characters walking around in costume and chances to win a variety of prizes in honor of National Library Week.
Alijah Fox, programming librarian, said the library will conduct the event in-person and virtually through Saturday.
“We just got some National Library Week merchandise — we got nice tote bags and face masks,” Fox explained. “And everyday this week we’ll have different items promoting the library that we’ll be handing out.”
She said the library also had requested that patrons send in pictures of their book shelves to the Facebook page and had a good response.
“We got quite a few responses on that and It was pretty cute seeing everybody’s bookshelves,” she remarked.
Fox said the Olean library will tie National Library Week with its 150th anniversary celebration by requesting patrons share memorabilia from bygone days at libraries. The library, which moved to its current location at 134 N. Second St. in 1973, was established in the community in March of 1871.
“We’re doing virtual trivia on Friday that you can (participate) in at any time,” Fox continued. “It can be about the Olean library or libraries in general, or the celebration of those two things.”
She said the library staff will continue to post old photos online from the library’s archives.
“For the last couple of months we’ve been putting photos into our newsletter that they find in the back (storage) or documents that they find,” she stated. “It’s really cool to compare how things were compared to how they are now.”
Library Director Michelle LaVoie said a fun activity that will take place will be a book character dress up day on Thursday.
“I believe people can send in pictures if they want, or dress up and come in” to the library, she said, noting she hopes the staff will dress up, too.
“As far as the 150th (anniversary) … we’re really hoping that we could possibly do some fundraising,” she continued. “The Friends (of the Library) have tried to plan something but we’re monitoring the landscape. We’re probably going to get some merchandise that we can sell at events like StrOlean with the 150th anniversary logo.
“But they’re still hoping to plan some actual events, we’re just waiting to see if it seems like we can do it, and get participation,” she concluded.
For more information, call the library at 372-0200 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oleanpubliclibrary.