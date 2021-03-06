OLEAN — The director of Olean Public Library provided updates on possible state aid funding cuts as well as winning a community contest.
Michelle LaVoie, library director, said the library has concerns due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed state aid cuts to libraries across the state in his executive budget released in January.
LaVoie said the library is hopeful and “cautiously optimistic” however that the third federal stimulus package will restore the proposed state aid cuts.
“We already have suffered a 22.2% cut to our state aid and that was absorbed in 2020 and this year,” LaVoie explained. “I believe Cuomo’s (proposed) cuts represent an additional 7% … the talks are not finalized so usually there is push back” by legislators.
The concerns of the library were outlined in its March newsletter and note this will be the fifth straight year for state aid cuts, if they should occur.
“He has never been a friend to libraries,” LaVoie said of the governor. “Every year he has been in office, the executive budget has always included cuts to library aid … he doesn’t value (libraries), that’s for sure.”
In other more positive news, LaVoie noted the library was selected as the winner for the design to be created for the Santa Claus Lane ornament this year. The contest is conducted by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, which couldn’t be reached Friday for comments.
“It was awesome; I think people were happy to know it is our 150th anniversary,” LaVoie said of winning the contest. “They might use our 150th logo … but (the ornament design) is still out there” and has not been created yet.
“We’re happy, because it has not been an ideal year not being fully reopened yet” due to the pandemic, she added. “And it would have been an ideal opportunity for our Friends (of the Library) to do fundraising, but we’re trying to make the most of it.”
Library staff had announced in January that they would celebrate the 150th anniversary with a variety of events throughout the year. They had also released a new logo for the 150th and at the time had asked the community for input on sharing their memories of the library.
The facility also plans to set up an exhibit in the gallery of the library that may include a display case containing artifacts and other old library items from the past 150 years.