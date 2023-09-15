OLEAN — A shared love of good wine, good times with friends and the Olean Public Library drew 125 people to the library for the fifth annual Read Between the Wines wine tasting event on Sept. 8.
Members of the Friends of the Olean Library, which sponsored the event, said this year’s tasting was the most successful yet.
The Friends started the wine tasting in 2018, with a year off in 2020. The group has also run beer tastings in 2019, 2020 and 2023.
Library director Michelle La Voie told guests the Friends has given the library more than $20,000 over the past year. The funds, she added, have allowed the purchase of additional circulating materials, technology and items for the teen and children’s areas.
La Voie said the Friends also support a variety of programs, including a used book sale that runs any time the library is open.
Music for the evening was provided by Alex Cole. Cole’s company, Argentieri Brothers, donated the linens. Food donors included Tasta Pizza and Tops.
Representatives of Bee Spit Meadery of South Wales and Woodbury Winery and Vineyards were there to pour their products and talk about them with attendees.
Donations of wine were also received from Mazza Chautauqua Cellars, Agness Winery, Allen’s Wine and Liquors, Sparkling Ponds Winery, Quincy Cellars and Kristy Johnson of California.
The 2024 wine tasting will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. A date for the next beer tasting is being finalized.