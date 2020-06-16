OLEAN — Staff at the Olean Public Library are seeking positive messages from the community in the form of art, photos, prose and poetry to uplift their neighbors during this unusual and trying year.
Submissions will be collected throughout the summer in a small outside “mailbox” at the 134 N. 2nd St. facility, said Michelle LaVoie, library director. More mailboxes are expected to be set up in the community in the near future.
When the library formally opens at some point in the future, the artwork and other submissions will be on display as an exhibit in the library’s art gallery for the community to see, LaVoie added. The images are also expected to be published in the Olean Times Herald at some point.
LaVoie said the idea for seeking submissions with positive messages from the community was thought of by staff member Brittany Campbell. She said Campbell is also creating the boxes for the project.
“It’s going to be a fairly plain, inexpensive box that will go out when people are working at the library,” LaVoie said. “It will be out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
People who have submissions that are too large to place in the box will be asked to contact the library, as well. In addition, all submitted materials will need to be labeled with contact information and must be appropriate for all ages.
LaVoie said a variety of items are welcome, as long as they carry a positive message.
The items can also include cards, crafts, signs or letters.
Campbell has noted that businesses or organizations that want to participate by having one of the boxes at the facility should contact her through the library.
Stephanie Beneng, library assistant, said she is behind the project because “there’s a need for positivity all the time.”
Beneng said Campbell had created a collection box for the library and plans to make two more if they can find other entities that are located in frequently walked areas in the community and are interested in hosting the outside boxes.
For more information on the project, or to host a library box, contact Campbell by email at bcampbel@oleanlbrary.org