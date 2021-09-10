OLEAN — The Olean Public Library has announced additional hours on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The library is also resuming Saturday hours for the school year.
The new hours are as follows:
• Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library’s teen room reopens this coming Monday. The teen room will be open after school from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Masks are required.
For more information, contact the library at 372-0200 or reference@oleanlibrary.org.