OLEAN — The Olean Public Library has announced additional hours on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The library is also resuming Saturday hours for the school year.

The new hours are as follows:

• Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The library’s teen room reopens this coming Monday. The teen room will be open after school from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Masks are required.

For more information, contact the library at 372-0200 or reference@oleanlibrary.org.

