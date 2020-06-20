OLEAN — Black Lives Matter advocates have found allies among the area’s LGBTQ+ community.
Leo Wolters Tejera, owner of WT Hair on North Union Street and an outspoken advocate for the local LGBTQ+ community, said it was a no-brainer to become one of the founders of the local protest group
“There’s people in both realms that have been fighting so long,” he said, noting that the modern LGBTQ+ movement began with the Stonewall riot in the 1960s — “a riot about police brutality” toward a black transgender woman. “If we make ‘Black Lives Matter,’ it will come to everybody else,” he said. “It’s intersectional.”
Wolters Tejera spoke to the Times Herald after livestreaming a discussion that included three black residents of Olean about the BLM movement and race in America.
He added that, with his multiracial family, he has heard the horror stories of his children’s interactions, but he is hopeful for the many voices pitching in locally to improve the situation.
“We have this cool moment in history where we’re a little town, but we don’t have to be stuck in a smalltown mentality,” he said, “This moment in history has really attracted the attention of youth.”
June is Pride Month, he said — “I’m more than happy to let them have it,” he added.
Wolters Tejera also said that this Pride Month is particularly eventful besides support for the black community.
“This might be the most intersectional Pride Month in history,” he added, and noted that a major milestone was reached this week.
On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that federal civil rights laws protect gay, lesbian and transgener workers — expanding the rights of such workers nationwide from just a handful of states which have codified those rights.
“That’s just amazing,” he said.