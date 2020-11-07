OLEAN — For the first time in a year, veterans groups will host a public service in the city.
After having to cancel public activities for Memorial Day and 9/11 due to COVID-19, the Olean American Legion announced it will host a public ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Lincoln Park to mark Veterans Day.
The Legion and VFW received the OK from Mayor Bill Aiello for the event, said Legion Second Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, marking a change from guidance received from the state for Memorial Day.
“It’s because of the parade,” Tincher said. “You get too many people.”
While historically Veterans Day draws a number of community attendees, Memorial Day — due to more businesses closing for the day, its position on a Monday, the parade and better weather — invariably draws more attendees.
The annual Memorial Day parade was canceled in May, with only a short and lightly-attended ceremony being held at Mount View Cemetery that day to remember service members who died defending the nation. On Sept. 11, the Legion did not hold its annual 9/11 terror attack remembrance ceremony, but city officials hosted an abbreviated ceremony on the front steps of the Olean Municipal Building.
On Wednesday, local veterans and civic groups will meet at the park for the 11 a.m. ceremony — marking the time of the armistice ending World War I.
Master of ceremonies will be First Vice Commander Jim Tambash. The national anthem will be performed by the Olean High School band, with a color guard boy Scouts BSA Troop 621.
Chaplain Mike Muir will open with a prayer.
Legion Commander Jim Farmer and Olean VFW Commander Steve Calbi will ring the Heritage Bell, the former city hall bell which is on display in the park.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello and Farmer will make addresses.
The Legion firing squad will fire a salute, followed by taps being played by the high school band.
Following the ceremony, Tincher will place a wreath at the veterans memorial at the South Union Street bridge.