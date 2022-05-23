OLEAN — Local veterans will make their annual public remembrance of the fallen next week.
The Olean American Legion Post 530 will host its annual tribute to those who died fighting in defense of the nation at noon on Monday at Lincoln Park.
Legion Post Second Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, a Navy veteran, will serve as master of ceremonies. Officers of the Day include Legion post Commander and Marine veteran Jim Farmer, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1619 Commander and Navy veteran Steve Calbi, and Army veteran Craig Newland.
Scouts BSA scouts from the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels will lead the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance, while the Olean High School Band will perform the national anthem.
The Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal and Bethany Lutheran churches will offer the invocation.
The speakers for the day are Farmer, African American Center for Cultural Development Director Della Moore and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello.
Rossi will offer a benediction, and the Olean High School chorus will sing “God Bless America. The Legion’s ritual drill team will fire volleys, followed by the playing of Taps. Tincher will offer closing statements.
No parade or wreath drop into the Allegheny River are planned, Tincher said, nor are ceremonies planned for the Veterans’ Field of Honor at Mount View Cemetery. He added the Legion will place a wreath at the veteran’s monument on the southern end of the South Union Street bridge, but no formal ceremony will be held there.
As recently as 2019, small parades with ceremonies on the South Union Street Bridge and at the Veterans Field of Honor at Mount View Cemetery were held annually with declining attendance. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns limited 2020 services to a five-minute affair at the cemetery. In 2021, a ceremony similar to that planned for 2022 was held.
Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was created by the veterans groups the Grand Army of the Republic in 1868 to remember those killed to preserve the Union in the American Civil War. Congress formalized the date in 1971 as the last Monday in May.