Olean remembers 9/11

Olean’s Scouts BSA Troop 621’s color guard led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony in 2021 at Lincoln Park.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — The area will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks this weekend.

The largest ceremony in the area to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park, Olean American Legion officials said.

 

