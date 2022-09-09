OLEAN — The area will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks this weekend.
The largest ceremony in the area to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park, Olean American Legion officials said.
Area first responders will begin the ceremony, organizers said. The master of ceremonies is Legion Second Vice Commander Conrad Tincher, a Navy veteran. Officers of the day are 1st Vice Commander James Tambash, an Army veteran, Tincher, and Chaplain Mike Muir, a Navy veteran.
Scouts BSA Troop 621, hosted by the Legion, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Olean High School Chorus will sing “God Bless America.” The invocation will be given by the Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephens Episcopal Church and Bethany Lutheran Church.
Speakers include city Fire Chief Tim Richardson, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Mayor Bill Aiello.
The benediction will be given by Muir, and the chorus will sing the national anthem.
Tambash will then place a wreath, while Richardson and city Police Chief Ron Richardson raise the American flag.
No firing squad volleys will be fired, Legion officials noted, due to a state law banning the possession of firearms in parks which went into effect on Sept. 1.
Muir will play “Taps” and Tincher will read a closing statement to end the ceremony.