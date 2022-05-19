Area sales tax returns rose far above inflation in April, the state’s fiscal watchdog reported, with the city of Olean seeing one of the highest spikes in the state.
The Office of the State Comptroller reported that local sales tax collections statewide rose by 15.7% between April 2021 and April 2022. Western New York as a region saw an increase of almost 22%, led by a 46.6% increase in the city of Olean.
“While local sales tax collections in April were strong throughout most of the state, the continued rise in the price of goods and services has increased the cost of doing business for many local governments,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said, cautioning municipalities on the effect of inflation and shortages. “My office is closely monitoring the impact that inflation is having on New York’s economy.”
Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers — one of the leading benchmarks for the nation's inflation rate — rose 8.3% between April 2021 and April 2022.
The city of Olean led the region — and cities with independently-reported sales tax receipts statewide — with a 46.6% increase from April 2021. City sales tax receipts came to $441,409.72.
The city's fiscal year ends May 31. Since June 1, 2021, the city has reported $5.15 million in sales tax receipts, up 19.2% from the first 11 months of the 2020-21 fiscal year. The city’s budget estimated $4.45 million in sales tax collections through May 31, with the 11-month collection total coming in about $703,000 higher, or 15.8%.
“We are seeing some of the best numbers (historically, if you will) as far as sales tax go in the City of Olean,” said City Auditor Lens Martial, adding several industries led the month’s receipts.
“The main force behind it is our car sales, our restaurants along with our liquor stores, and also grocery and retail stores,” Martial said. “The city of Olean is very grateful and thankful for those businesses. I also hope this trend continues for the city of Olean.”
A common trend has been a rise in delivery services, he added, which have made ordering from many businesses easier.
“I think that has a lot to do with the increase that we are seeing in grocery/restaurant/liquor stores,” Martial said. “I think COVID has a lot to do with it as well.
“All those (delivery services such as) InstaCart/DoorDash took off with COVID as we were trying to cope with that uncharted moment that we all have found ourselves in,” he said. “It is unfortunate but it is the truth.”
Cattaraugus County saw receipts of $4.21 million in April, up 34.8% from April 2021. In the first four months of the year, receipts totalled $16.54 million, up 18.9% from 2021.
The city of Salamanca saw receipts of just under $76,900 in April, up 28.6% from April 2021. The first four months of the year -- the city's budget is on a calendar year schedule -- saw $291,700 in receipts, up 12.3% from the opening months of 2021.
Allegany County reported $2.4 million in receipts, up 28.5% from April 2021. For the year to date, $9.5 million has been reported, up 19.3% from the first four months of 2021.
New York City’s collections totaled $726 million, an increase of 10.5% — or nearly $69 million — when compared to April 2021. Nearly every county also experienced significant year-over-year growth in collections, due, in part, to recent high inflation.
Oswego County saw the largest increase at 113%. Schenectady County was the only county to see a decline, down 12.6% in April.