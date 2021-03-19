OLEAN — After losing and regaining its tax-exempt status in the last year, Olean Local Development Corp. officials reported they will review the agency’s mission and goals moving forward.
In May, the Internal Revenue Service stripped the public benefit corporation established by the city in 2008 of its tax-exempt standing after several years of not filing an annual Form 990 — a nonprofit organization’s equivalent to an federal income tax return. The IRS informed the OLDC in January that the exemption status was approved following a reapplication.
City Auditor Fred Saradin said during the OLDC’s board meeting Thursday he did file with the IRS — but used paper forms instead of the online e-file system that was made mandatory in 2017.
“I had copies of returns they said we never filed,” he said, encouraging the board to pay the $75 a year to file electronically from now on.
The effects of losing the nonprofit status were minimal, as the OLDC has been operating on shoestring budgets with no programs in recent years.
The 2020-21 budget included around $6,000 in expenses, but most of those went unspent due to lack of funds. The largest single expenditure was the $1,000 annual audit report.
The OLDC has been so short on funds that in 2019, the agency had a balance of $57. As a result, the nonprofit received $4,000 in leftover program funds from city grants. Half of that amount was dedicated to covering state-mandated audits, and the unencumbered checking account for the agency has less than $2,000 according to officials Thursday.
Compounding the situation was a $1,000 bill from auditing firm Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro, P.C. for getting the tax-exempt status reinstated.
Fortunately for the OLDC and a local construction project, the $416,000 Community Development Block Grant to assist in furnishing the under-construction Hampton Inn & Suites in North Olean, was unaffected by the loss of the tax-exempt status.
When contacted by the Times Herald, officials with the state Division of Housing and Community Renewal reported the loss of status did not interfere with the grant as the award was to the city government and the OLDC was a subrecipient to administer it. The city could have taken that status away from the OLDC, state officials said, but city officials did not do so.
The repayment of that grant by — set up as a no-interest loan for the first 10 years and the second half waived if the project meets hiring goals and remains operational — is payable to the OLDC, which may keep the funds for its operations.
LOOKING FORWARD, board President Colleen Taggerty said it is time to get the nonprofit public benefit corporation back in action.
“I feel like we’re fumbling a bit,” she said, adding she wants the board members to review the mission statement and bylaws for possible revisions.
“We’ve got a great opportunity,” said John Crawford, who as Common Council president has a spot on the OLDC board. “I would hate to see this just continue to wobble along.”
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development, said with the hotel set to open in April, developers will begin paying the OLDC in September, giving the nonprofit funds to assist in its mission for the first time in years.
Mayor Bill Aiello said he would work out scheduling of a special meeting, as the OLDC board typically meets just four times a year.
