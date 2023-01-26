OLEAN — Officials in the Olean City School District are looking at new methods to boost the high school’s graduation rates from the steady mid-80s during the past several years.
At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, High School Principal Jeff Andreano said the Class of 2023 is on track for an 84% graduation rate.
Looking at the past five years, this number is consistent with classes both before and after the coronavirus pandemic with 83% in 2018, 88% in 2019, 77% in 2020, 86% in 2021 and 85% in 2022.
“For 2019-20, we were a little lower than what our target was,” Andreano said. The Class of 2020 graduated at the beginning of COVID-19 when remote learning was only three months in. “I’m sure we could think of many, many reasons for that, but that’s not what we’re striving for.”
For the latest class to graduate, there were 143 students, two of whom graduated in three years, Andreano said. The graduates included 84 Regents diplomas, 27 Advanced Regents diplomas, seven who will graduate in August and four with state Career Development and Occupational Studies credentials There were also 15 that dropped out and four who will receive a GED.
However, Andreano said they want to push the graduation rate higher into the 90s and strive for 100%. One method begun this school year is having a meeting every five weeks for school officials to discuss the status of every student in the building and decide if they need any interventions.
“It’s a time-consuming process but we’ve also seen a great amount of success for catching those students extremely early,” he said.
The high school is also offering an after-school tutoring program and credit recovery options for students who failed a class a previous year but want to earn credit for it without having to sit for the entire class again, Andreano explained.
“We have a program called Homework Solutions that’s similar to after-school tutoring, but it’s a larger group,” he said. “We have two or three teachers and 12 to 15 kids who go in there to study for tests, get homework done, whatever it may be.”
The school offers an academic enrichment program that is similar to academic intervention but is not solely toward a certain curriculum but boosting the whole student mentally, socially and emotionally, Andreano explained. There are also parent-teacher meetings, academic counseling and attendance letters sent home every five weeks.
“The number-one factor for all of our student success is attendance,” he added. “If our community could push forward with attendance of all of our students every single day they could be here, you would absolutely see that graduation rate go up. Get them in front of our teachers, we’ll get them graduated.”
“I’m glad to see we’re putting some interventions in place. I know it’s time consuming but it is important,” said board member Mary Hirsch-Schena. “I think if we can catch them and get them engaged, I think it’s why we offer as much as we try to because you never know what’s going to interest a child and get them involved here.”
In the Class of 2023, students have earned more than 1,100 dual enrollment credits, 41 attended a BOCES tech program, four attend BOCES New Visions medical program, two attended the New Visions education program, 41 take part in music classes, 63 play in athletics and 28 are on National Honor Society.
“Those are some of the things I thought were highlights of this class,” Andreano said. “We’re very proud of this group of seniors to be graduating in June.”
Many students have already been accepted by and even committed going to several regional universities, Andreano said, including St. Bonaventure, Houghton University, Alfred State and University at Buffalo.
“It’s neat walking the halls this time of year because you can kind of tell what’s going on in the kids’ lives as far as their future,” he said. “If they know what college they’re going to, they’re walking with a quick step and they have a smile on their face.”