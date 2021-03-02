OLEAN — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported the Olean Housing Authority will receive more than $800,000 this year in capital improvement funds.
The annual funding, announced Monday, is part of $2.7 billion awarded to almost 2,900 public housing authorities in every state, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Across New York, the housing authorities were awarded $675 million.
“Every family deserves a safe place to live and HUD’s Capital Fund Program enables public housing authorities to improve, maintain, and upgrade existing housing,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Repair and improvements ensure affordable homes will last, providing a haven to thousands of low-income individuals and families across New York state.”
The grants announced today are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements ranging from repairs to upgrades.
This coming year, the OHA will receive $816,680. Nearby Jamestown Housing Authority will receive $422,304.
The Olean agency received $727,937 in 2019 and $778,958 in 2020 from the program.
The OHA operates six facilities across the city, including the West and Alder Courts complex, the Spring and Seneca Court complex, the South Court complex on Martha Avenue, and the Olean House. The agency has served the public since the early 1970s with apartment units for families, seniors and the disabled.