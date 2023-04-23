OLEAN — The calendar reads late April but sounds of March madness (dribbled basketballs and squeaks from sneakers) could be heard from the City of Olean/St. John’s Gym on Saturday during the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge.
The city's Youth and Recreation and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event to provide boys and girls, ages 13 and younger, the opportunity to improve upon and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, layups, dribbling, passing and defense.
From the more than three dozen registered participants, Olean will send at least the first-place winners from the boy/girl groups of 11 and under and 13 and under participants. The girls’ first-place winners include from 11U Sylvia Bysiek (third-grade home-schooled, Allegany) and 13U Ali Giardini (sixth-grade Allegany-Limestone student). The boys’ first-place winners include 11U Oliver Hutter (fourth-grade New Life Christian student) and 13U Branden Warmley (seventh-grade Olean Intermediate student).
Last year, winners from Olean were sent to a regional competition in Cleveland, Ohio, with the finals held in New York City.
Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO, said, “Last year, Olean was able to send first-, second- and third-place winners to regional — basically, it’s based on the number of participants at the local-level sites — if the numbers are lower, then local sites could send the additional places. The Chamber only turned in the first-place winners as noted on the results page for 2023. We will be notified if others are needed.”
Other winners included:
11U girls, second place, Maeve Finch, fifth-grader at Allegany-Limestone, and third place, Juliana Bysiek, third-grader, home-schooled, Allegany; 11U boys, second place, Carter McAndrew, sixth grade, Archbishop Walsh student.
Those who get through to the finals will receive an all-expense paid trip to the 2023 NBA Draft in New York City. National finalists will attend the 2023 NBA Draft, receive gift bags, attend special events and interact with NBA/WNBA/G League players, legends and draftees.
New Life Christian’s Marci Hutter placed in both the Olean (local) and Cleveland (regional) in 2022. This earned her the trip to the finals in New York City. She went to the NBA draft as a guest of the Jr. NBA Challenge and toured the city. She came home as a second-place awardee.
“Competition was low this year, but we anticipate moving this earlier in the year and getting the word out to the local grade school basketball leagues," Yanetsko said. "It was a great venue, and we appreciate the 10 volunteers who came out to help, including current/former Olean High basketball standouts Sully Hoffman, Jack DeRose and Luke Rogers, and Jarrad Childs, current assistant coach at OHS.”
Greater Olean is teaming up with the city again and the Olean Oilers collegiate baseball team to bring the baseball equivalent to town: Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run in May. This event is free and provides boys and girls — ages 7 to 14 — an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, while earning a chance to attend and perform during the MLB World Series.
For more information, call the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or stop in at 301 N. Union St. in Olean.