OLEAN — A new monument to showcase the tastes of Olean may be heading to Lincoln Park.
The Olean Common Council is expected to vote Tuesday on allowing a monument to the city’s restaurateurs in Lincoln Park. During a committee meeting a week ago, organizers expressed their desire for the monument to take the place of the Wall of Fame previously housed at Jamestown Community College.
In 2007, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce established the Greater Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame in 2007 to recognize individuals and businesses for their impacts on the local hospitality industry. More than 50 people have been named to the Wall in the last 15 years.
Meme Yanetsko, COO of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, told the committee of the Hospitality Wall of Fame, founded in 2007 to recognize Oleanders who made significant impacts on the local hospitality industry. For years, she noted, the plaques were displayed in the College Center building on Jamestown Community College’s North Union Street campus. However, JCC could no longer showcase the display, and the plaques have been distributed to recipients or their families.
Susan Marra, former owner of The Old Library Restaurant and an organizer for the group, hoped that the monument — which she and other committee members recommended for the western end of the park, as to not interfere with the Music in the Park series or other activities — would make a nice addition to the park.
“In the fall, we would like to unveil this sculpture/monument, and we would like to sort of revamp Taste of Olean and make a community event out of the unveiling of this sculpture,” Marra said, adding the event will be alongside a “revamped” Taste of Olean event.
The monument is being designed by Alfred sculptor Glenn Zweygardt, a retired professor at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. The base, made out Vermont granite, would be engraved with the names of recipients. A marker will identify the monument, the history behind the award, and QR code will link to a website with biographies of the recipients.
Taste of Olean began in the 1990s as a way to bring local restaurants and the public together for a special event. Later, it was also used as the awards ceremony for the Wall of Fame. The 30th annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2021 to lackluster reviews due to a shortage of exhibitors, leading to the 31st being canceled in 2022 and rolled into the StrOlean event.
The monument project is expected to cost around $23,000, she said, and taxpayer money is not being sought.
“We’re over halfway there, we’re over $11,000 so far,” Marra said. In November, it was announced that a new fund had been established at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to help fund the effort. After the project is completed, the committee plans to convert the fund into a scholarship to support students pursuing a degree in the hospitality industry.
Donations can be made to the Greater Olean Hospitality Sculpture/Monument Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, or online at cattfoundation.org.