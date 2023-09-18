OLEAN — A new monument honoring the area’s hospitality industry will be unveiled at the end of October.
Greater Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame committee announced that a permanent sculpture, designed by local sculptor Glenn Zweygardt, will be unveiled during a Community Appreciation Day on Oct. 28.
The event, set for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will include food trucks, live music, beverages, a hospitality sponsored Food Stand Farmers Market until 1 p.m., food drive for the Olean Food Pantry, 50/50 raffle, three prize drawings and four new inductees into The Hospitality Wall of Fame.
Since 2007, the Hospitality Wall of Fame has honored businesses and individuals who have made a significant contribution and have given exceptional service to the local food service/hospitality industry. Past recipients were recognized at the Taste of Olean with a plaque that included their photo and bio. Now, the monument will contain all past recipients names and year awarded, as well as space for future recipients.
Joe and Susan Marra, Anthony Fratercangelo and Tony Procacci created the Greater Olean Hospitality Committee after consulting with the board of directors at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
Vendor spaces are open, committee officials said, noting the event will be held just a month from the holiday season. The fee is $50 or $25 plus two $25 gift cards donated to be raffled off during the event — one at the stand, the other bundled as a grand prize. Space rentals include tent or pavilion coverage, an 8-foot table, and advertising for the event.
Organizations or companies that do not have gift cards are invited to come offer promotional materials or share information with the public. Space is limited. For questions, call (716) 244-8053.