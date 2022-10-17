Key to the city

Olean Mayor Bill Aiello presents Larry Ordway a key to the city on Friday for his volunteer efforts.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello hosted a volunteer appreciation pizza party on Friday at the John J. Ash Community Center to honor numerous volunteers who serve the city.

Guests represented the Litter Control Group, the Downtown Olean Beautification Group, the Senior Center and the Bartlett House.

 

