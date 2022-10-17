OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello hosted a volunteer appreciation pizza party on Friday at the John J. Ash Community Center to honor numerous volunteers who serve the city.
Guests represented the Litter Control Group, the Downtown Olean Beautification Group, the Senior Center and the Bartlett House.
Longtime volunteer Larry Ordway was presented a key to the city for his many years of dedication and service to Olean. As he presented the key, Aiello said, “Larry is truly an ambassador for Olean. He is a volunteer at the John J. Ash Community Center and the SWAN Program. He is a volunteer and guide on the OATS Bus System and he is a promoter and greeter for the Concert in the Park series. He also volunteers at the Warming House, Church Without Walls and Harvest Field Ministries. He is always willing to help everyone — and he seems to know everyone.”
Aiello added, “Olean is a great community and our volunteers work very hard to enhance our quality of life. From organizing activities at the Bartlett House and Senior Center to working our gardens and keeping our streets clean, Olean is a much better place because of their hard work and commitment. On behalf of the Common Council and the residents of Olean, I offer our thanks and appreciation for a job well done.”
Aiello also recognized Mary Droney, a founding member of the Olean Beautification Committee, for her commitment and dedication to the community.