OLEAN — A Greene Street homeowner will appeal a $600 fine by the Cattaraugus County Board of Health earlier this month over lead paint violations.
Traci Ellis was cited by the health department on Aug. 27, 2020 and “required the discontinuance of conditions conducive to lead poisoning” by Nov. 15, 2020.
After a number of extensions, a health department inspector issued a letter with a final date for inspection without legal action of Feb. 18, 2022.
An administrative hearing was held on March 8, at which time Ellis had “not complied with the notice and demand.” Hearing officer David Porter noted in the Board of Health’s enforcement action that “although properly served (Ellis) did not appear, call or make contact.”
Ellis said she did not hear about the hearing where the administrative officer recommended the $600 fine. She had been dealing with the death of her father and said she was not aware of the hearing.
Ellis told the Times Herald that her grandchildren, who were living in her home in 2020 when she had high levels of lead in her blood, no longer live there. “They left last June.” She said she replaced the windows in the house and “painted every part of this house” to remove the lead danger.
“These kids don’t live here,” Ellis said. They already had high levels of lead in their blood when they moved from Chautauqua County with their mother. She asked Ellis if they could move in with her in Olean to get away from the lead.
Her grandson’s lead levels went down after he moved into her house in Olean, Ellis said. “He did not get the lead from this house.” She said her grandchildren “don’t come to the house anymore.”
Ellis said she had spoken with an attorney about appealing the fine when the Board of Health meets next week. “They haven’t lived here in almost a year,” she said.