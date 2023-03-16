Olean Historical Society new owner of Gov. Higgins Carriage House

The Gov. Frank Higgins Carriage House on South Street has been turned over to the Olean Historical Society. From left are Matt Sage, Jim Sorokes, Steve Teachman, Kyle Henzel, Kevin Henzel, Cale Anderson (child), Jess Anderson and Frank Higgins.

 Provided

OLEAN — After three years of negotiations, the Gov. Frank Higgins carriage house has been deeded over to the Olean Historical and Preservation Society.

Built by the Higgins family in 1898, Gov. Higgins’ residence was at 128 South St. The mansion was torn down in 1957 to make way for a grocery store, lasting three years. Today, that building serves as office space.

