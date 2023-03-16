Olean Historical Society new owner of Gov. Higgins Carriage House

OLEAN — After three years of negotiations, the Gov. Frank Higgins carriage house has been deeded over to the Olean Historical and Preservation Society.
Built by the Higgins family in 1898, Gov. Higgins’ residence was at 128 South St. The mansion was torn down in 1957 to make way for a grocery store, lasting three years. Today, that building serves as office space.
“It is an historic day for the city of Olean,” said Steve Teachman, Olean Historical Society president.
Teachman thanked partial owners of the carriage house Jess Anderson, Kevin Henzel and Kyle Henzel; Matt Sage and Jim Sorokes, representing the Olean Baptist Church; and Michael Shane, who handled the legal services.
While the home of Olean’s only resident who went on to become New York governor is long gone, the Higgins Carriage House that remains will get a facelift by the new owner starting this spring, Teachman said.
Hidden from view, the carriage house’s white paint is peeling and some of the second story windows are missing, but it remains a key to the city’s past.
Teachman said the historical society will begin refurbishment of the carriage house this spring, with a majority of the work coming through donations and historical grants.
Anyone wishing to contribute or assist in renovations should contact Teachman at (716) 307-6297.
Working together to keep the legacy of Higgins alive, the historical society will establish the Governor Frank Higgins Historical Center, Teachman said.
