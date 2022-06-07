OLEAN — The Olean Historical Society has announced its summer speaker series, Treasures of Yesterday, which will kick off Monday, June 20.
Bring a lawn chair to the museum side lawn at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month and enjoy an evening exploring the region’s past.
The first presentation will feature “Genesee Valley Canal – Boom or Bust” by Dave Hornburg.
The rest of the series schedule includes:
July 18, 6:30 p.m., Mike Winicki, “The Railroad History of Wayne Street.”
Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m., Earl McElfresh, “Cattaraugus County History.”
Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., Della Moore, “A Visit with Sarah Johnson.”