OLEAN — Following a successful workshop for Olean High School’s English students over the summer, poet Craig Czury will conclude his program this weekend with an interactive online poetry reading and open mic.
Czury, a creative writing professor at Wilkes University and the author of over 20 books of poetry, presented a series of six intimate letter writing workshops in July and August.
The class focused on writing a series of letters intended to put them in touch with forgotten memories, disconnected places within themselves, unexpressed thoughts about their past or present experiences and even unresolved griefs.
Eighth-grade English teacher Savannah Skinner said the program went well as students had the opportunity to explore creative writing outside of the expectations of the normal school year.
“This workshop was especially beneficial for students who struggled with the educational and emotional demands of the 2020-21 school year,” she said. “Many students filled entire notebooks with creative writing over the course of the summer workshop.”
The program was made possible due to a grant from Poets and Writers, a national organization that offers funding for reading and education opportunities, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts.
The workshops included class discussions and guided writing time, Skinner explained. Students were encouraged to read their writing out loud and discuss it with Czury.
“Students created their own lists of topics to write about and, with Craig’s guidance, were able to tap into forgotten memories and unnoticed elements of their own lives,” she said.
Over the six weeks, students created original poems based on a variety of topics, including forgotten parts of themselves and their childhoods, lost traditions and world conditions, Skinner said. Students wrote letters to lost childhood toys, lost friendships and places they used to go but don’t go anymore.
“Through this exploration, students developed connections between their everyday lives and the places, people and experiences that have shaped them over the years,” she said.
Skinner said the students were surprised to find out how much they could write when given the opportunity to explore their own stories through poetry. Many students expressed that writing with Czury allowed them to recall parts of themselves that they’d almost forgotten.
“The students formed unlikely connections with their peers as they discovered how many of their experiences were part of a larger, common human experience,” she said. “In a year of disconnection, students were able to connect to parts of themselves, and to each other, through poetry.”
After more than a year of hybrid and social-distanced learning, Skinner said the program was invaluable for students most in need of support. Students who had never before considered themselves writers filled pages with their own thoughts, she said.
Exploration of the self is one of the most important things we can foster through writing, Skinner noted.
“When students are given the opportunity to write about themselves — and by extension, to feel valued as people with real experiences and deep joys and fears of their own — they discover what’s important to them, what motivates them, who and what they love and what makes them who they are,” she said. “This practice of taking time to connect with oneself is the first step to developing the ability to connect deeply with others.”
The public is invited to attend the free event at 5 p.m. Sunday through a ZOOM link. To receive the link to the event, email Skinner at sskinner@oleanschools.org.