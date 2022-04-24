OLEAN — The Olean High School Sports Boosters are hosting their 38th Annual Endowment Raffle, with a raffle party set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The raffle is $100 for a ticket with 24 chances to win: (1) $10,000; (1) $5,000; (1) $3,000; (1) $2,000; (1) $1,000; (2) $500; (5) $300; and (10) $100. Tickets admit four people to the drawing party to be held at the Pulaski Club, 1104 N. Union St.
The drawing party will feature complimentary food and drink for ticket holders, a ticket auction, 50/50 raffle and music. Tickets are available to purchase before the event at the Olean High School Sports Boosters office (at the high school) and various booster committee members. Booster members will also be at the club Saturday at 1 p.m. for those interested in purchasing a ticket or in dropping off a basket raffle.
All proceeds will go to the Olean Sports Boosters Club for the benefit of the sports program at the Olean School District. The purpose of the Booster Club is to promote, sponsor, and carry out projects to aid and assist in the Olean High School athletic program. The Olean High School Sports Boosters was created to help out our student athletes in areas where the annual school budget falls short or needs assistance.
Each year, the boosters purchase equipment needed by the sports teams that cannot be covered in their budget.
The boosters also host three sports banquets — fall, winter and spring. All varsity athletes and coaches receive free admission, parents/friends are charged a reasonable price, and all spirit items/plaques given to these student athletes are funded through the boosters.
“The raffle has been a live online draw the last two years and we are so excited that that this year’s will be live and in person at the Pulaski,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, OHS Sports Boosters treasurer. “Our top priority remains in the health and safety of our guests, club staff, volunteers and all involved — as restrictions are lifted or not, we will keep the ticket purchasers update."
For more information on the boosters or the raffle, contact Char Dwaileebe, raffle chair, at 307-3678; Jeff Spears, president, at (585) 981-0668; or Yanetsko at 378-6951.