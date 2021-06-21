OLEAN — Between pop-up showers, the clouds parted Sunday evening for Olean High School’s Class of 2021 to be honored in the 2nd annual Avenue of Graduates.
Graduates lined the sidewalks of North Union Street as friends, family and the entire community drove up and down the street to celebrate the seniors’ successes.
The graduates, donning their caps and gowns, stood beneath light poles hanging photo banners along North Union as a way to recognize and honor their achievements.
Vehicles decked out in posters, temporary paint and other decorations drove by, honked their horns, played music and congratulated members of the class.
The Avenue of Graduates was first organized in June 2020 as a way of honoring the class of 2020 during the first spring of the pandemic.