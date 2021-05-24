OLEAN — A fan of theater and the arts for most of his life, Andrew Sherburne’s love for fashion began as a child with his grandmother, Beverly Black.
“I’d watch a lot of old movies with her, and see all the amazing costumes and clothing in them,” he recalled.
Black had a lot of antiques, Andrew said, and old paintings of people hanging in the house.
“It was definitely that connection with her, because I think a lot of the stuff I design definitely takes inspiration from more historical clothing.”
Black and her husband, James, owned Eade’s Wallpaper on North Union Street, where their daughter, Amy Sherburne — Andrew’s mother — continues the family business. And up on the wall toward the back of the store is a collection of Andrew’s fashion drawings from middle school.
“He’d bring us his drawing book and we’d flip through it, and he’d have a name, costumes, special interests and accessories for the characters,” Amy Sherburne said. “It was very mind-blowing to see that evolve.”
Sherburne said Andrew explored plenty of interests in the arts — from drawing to painting to acting as well as history — but it kept leading back to costumes and, ultimately, fashion design.
A senior at Olean High School, Andrew is headed to New York City this fall as a freshman at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). From his participation in community theater and drama club at school, he said he became interested in costuming around sixth grade, something he kept in mind when applying for FIT.
“I figured it would be good to go for fashion design because I could get a broader range of experience but still do some costuming as well and also get some business experience,” he explained. “It’s a SUNY school, so that made me happy, and it’s ranked number one on a lot of lists of the best schools for fashion.”
Andrew said FIT had been his first choice for a while — he even woke up at 4 a.m. to open his acceptance email before exclaiming, “Oh, thank God!” in happy relief. But the application included several dozen hours of preparing a portfolio of work, something that could thankfully be done during a year of coronavirus shutdowns.
“Even though I was home, I could still work on that, and I had a lot of support from people, too,” he said. “Throughout COVID I still was in touch with teachers.”
Sherburne said Olean’s teachers had been supportive of his dream from a young age as he began drawing various outfits and costumes. During the past year, she and her husband, Bob, watched Andrew develop his work through the application process as he designed and made a lot of items from home.
“His portfolio he had to build, and what they required in order to get into the program, was extensive,” she recalled. “He bought a sewing machine and said, ‘I’m going to learn how to sew,’ because he knew that was going to be part of the criteria for acceptance.”
Before applying, Andrew began researching professional costume designers for stage and screen, eventually connecting with Emmy-winning designer Lou Eyrich, best known for her work in “American Horror Story” and other Ryan Murphy productions.
“I did a call with her and was in correspondence with her for a bit, and she was really encouraging,” he said. “That was a moment that really made me decide I was going to do it.”
In addition to theater and designing, Andrew said he’s also made a few short films with friends, from a Cold War parody to an over-the-top 1990s comedy. Although fashion design is his primary focus, he said he’d also like to study film while at FIT, partially influenced by his high school film teacher, Stephen Sorensen.
“He helped with my love for film and has been super encouraging of the costume design. He’s awesome,” Andrew said. “I think he’s encouraged a lot of people to get into film and that they can do it.”
Rick Moore, district superintendent, said Andrew is a wonderful student who is involved in many aspects of the school and kind to everyone. He said it’s great to see Andrew pursue his dream in a unique field with the talent to back it up.
“I always tease him that he’ll be the next Tommy Hilfiger (an Elmira native) or one of the great designers,” Moore said. “He’s just a great kid, and we’ll miss him when he’s gone.”
Although his family is a little nervous about Andrew going to New York City, Amy Sherburne said they know he is following his dream and this is his best opportunity to pursue it. She said the last time they visited the city, Andrew was designated the navigator to get them around.
“He did an outstanding job, so I felt by that point he was going to do just fine living in the big city,” she said. “He’s likeable and I think he’ll really flourish in New York.”
Andrew said he’s looking forward to making connections in the city and knows there’s a lot of opportunities to explore his passions. He said he’s glad for the support of the arts and experience with it in Olean and hopes to have even more while at FIT.
“You can just go to those museum like the Met and take it all in,” he added. “The environment, the inspiration, everything like that.”
For the younger kids who are just now discovering a passion in the arts, Andrew encourages them to keep practicing at their craft and go for it, adding that it may seem scary at first but ultimately they will have the support.
“It’s really rewarding, and at the end of the day you’ll know you’re adding something positive to the world,” he added.