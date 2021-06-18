OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello announced that Kaura Chahal, a senior at Olean High School, has been awarded the Mayor’s Scholarship.
Chahal is the daughter of Puneet and Colleen Chahal. During her years at Olean High, she has been a member of the Olean High School Marching Band and was head of percussion. She participated in the Scholastic Challenge, Scholar’s Day and Poetry Out Loud.
She is a student and teacher at Neighborhood School of Dance, she is a member of the National Honor Society and a HOBY representative. She works as a cashier at Reid’s Food Barn.
Chahal plans to attend Clarkson University to study aeronautical engineering.
“Congratulations to Miss Chahal; she is an asset to our community and I wish her continued success as she continues her education at Clarkson,” Aiello said.
The Mayor’s Scholarship is awarded annually to two City of Olean residents who plan to attend a college or university in New York state and intend to study criminal justice, accounting or engineering.
Over the years, former mayors have funded the scholarship in different ways. Aiello funds the scholarship through the donations that he receives when he performs marriage ceremonies.