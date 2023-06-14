OLEAN — The Olean High School Alumni Reunion will turn 138 years old this weekend.
The annual weekend of alumni reconnections will kick off Friday with some individual classes holding their own get-togethers before the main schedule of events. Saturday offers various events, including a high school building tour, memorial service, golf outing and the official 136th reunion dinner and social gathering at Good Times of Olean in the evening.
The reunion was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Linda Edstrom, Class of 1965 and a reunion board member, said preparations have gone well for this weekend. The dinner and social are returning to Good Times for the first time since 2017 after a couple years at the William O. Smith Recreation Center and St. Bonaventure University.
“It’s smaller than Bonas, but it works,” she said. “For the dinner I think there’s about 180 reservations, and then afterwards we’ll get upwards of 400 to 500 people,” which is getting back up to the numbers Edstrom said the alumni association would like to see.
Sadly, organizing this year’s event has been tough with the passing of Judy Duggan Yorke in July 2022. Edstrom said Duggan handled many reunion responsibilities, including organizing the alumni who graduated 50-plus years ago. “We really haven’t been able to catch up with that,” she added.
Saturday’s activities begin at 9 a.m. with a tour of the high school building on West Sullivan Street. Attendees can walk the halls of Olean High to see what has changed and reminisce about your school days.
A memorial service honoring classmates who passed away during the past year will be held at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church off Buffalo Street. “That’s also where we list all the deceased from the honored years, which are the classes ending in 3 and 8 and anybody in the 50-plus group,” Edstrom said.
The Red and Golf Golf Scramble tees off at 11:30 a.m. at Bartlett Country Club. Registration begins at 10 o’clock.
The reunion dinner and social begin with a cocktail hour from 5-6 p.m. with the main meal served at 6 o’clock followed by socializing and dancing from 7:30-11.
For those who only want to socialize after the dinner, Edstrom said the Patio Party with an outside bar is $10 per person, payable at the door, and will begin at 6 o’clock. Those attending the dinner will join the patio party after 7:30.
Edstrom said many classes like to have their own smaller party on the Friday before the main events.
“They’ve made reservations at various places around town and some at people’s houses,” she said.
After nearly 140 years of old classmates coming together to reminisce about their school days, Edstrom said the alumni association hopes to keep it going for another 100. While social media and cellphones are nice, she said to actually see and hug or shake hands with someone makes all the difference.
“We get it a lot from the younger kids that they already stay in touch with the ones they were good friends with,” she said. “But one of the things about this reunion that people have commented on for as long as I’ve been on the board is, ‘I’ve made some new friends from my class that I wasn’t friends with in high school.’ The personal connection is so much greater.”
For more information and to stay up-to-date with the alumni association, visit ohsalum.com.