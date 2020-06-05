OLEAN — The City of Olean is partnering with the Olean Exchange Club in announcing that Hometown Hero banners will be flying above State and Union streets just in time for the Fourth of July.
In the meantime, the city's light poles will be used to honor 2020's Olean High School graduates.
“About a month or so ago the Olean High School administration asked if they could use the city’s light poles to honor the Class of 2020 for their graduation,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “The poles are generally used this time of year for the Hometown Hero banners that are sponsored by the Olean Exchange Club."
The mayor said he and city administrators were hesitant at first, but when they contacted the Exchange Club, its leadership indicated that honoring the graduates was a nice gesture and offered to wait until after graduation to honor Olean's veterans.
The installation of the Olean High banners will start sometime the middle of next week and they will remain there until June 29. The Hometown Hero and Welcome to Olean banners will immediately replace them, the mayor's office said.
“We are pleased that the city can honor the Olean High School Class of 2020," Aiello said. "This has been a tough year for all of us, but the graduates have missed out on many of the rites of passage that occur in the spring during senior year.
"I am glad that the city can provide them with a special memory,” added Mayor Aiello.