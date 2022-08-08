OLEAN — Five recent Olean High School graduates received scholarship awards recently from funds at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, including the first-ever award from the Lee W. and Jeremie L. Swartz Pitt-Bradford Scholarship Fund.
Delaynie Moore received the inaugural Lee W. and Jeremie L. Swartz Scholarship, a $10,000 per year scholarship award.
This scholarship is for graduates of Olean High and/or Archbishop Walsh Academy who enroll in a bachelor’s degree program at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. If the student remains in good standing, the scholarship may be renewed for a period of four years, totaling $40,000 in all. The scholarship will not be available again until Moore’s four-year award cycle expires.
Moore will study exercise science at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Moore also received the Thomas W. Conklin Scholarship for $1,000.
The Thomas W. Conklin Sr. Scholarship, given over two semesters in $500 disbursements, is for a graduating senior of Allegany-Limestone Central or Olean High School attending the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The student must have maintained an overall grade point average of 85 or above during his or her high school career and exhibited high academic effort. The student must exhibit certain intangible qualities including: kindness to others, leadership, positive attitude, and sense of humor. The student must demonstrate past involvement in the community. Mr. Conklin’s family and co-workers at KOA Speer Electronics in Bradford, PA established the scholarship in his memory.
Aaron Aiello received the William D. and Catherine Griffin Fraser Scholarship for $1,400.
This scholarship is for a graduate of any Cattaraugus or Allegany County High School pursuing a post-secondary education, with preference for a graduate of Olean High School or Cuba-Rushford Central School pursuing a degree in the medical or education field.
The late William D. Fraser, a long-time teacher and guidance counselor at Olean High School, initially established the scholarship in memory of his late wife, Catherine Griffin Fraser, who worked at St. Francis Hospital for 26 years. His name was added to the scholarship after his passing in 2019.
Aiello will study adolescent education with a concentration in history at St. Bonaventure University.
Alana Beeson received the Paul and Betty Hanson Career/Technical Scholarship for $1,500.
The scholarship, established by the late Paul Hanson and his wife, Betty Hanson, is awarded annually to one or two graduating Olean High School students pursuing a post-secondary career or technical education at a trade or technical school. Students pursuing other majors may be chosen if no applicants are pursuing a trade education.
Beeson will begin studies in multimedia arts at Jamestown Community College.
Jeffrey Brush received the Hughey Family Award for Resilience.
This scholarship, $500 per year, renewable for up to four years, is for students from Olean High School pursuing post-secondary education at any accredited institution including two- and four-year colleges and vocational training schools. The student’s goal statement must demonstrate resilience by stating how he/she has overcome adversity with grace, carried on despite disappointments, failures or hardships, OR, if lucky enough not to have personally experienced a hardship, must state how he/she has demonstrated compassion and support of those who have through their own actions, volunteerism or other activities.
Hughey family members attended Olean High School and this fund is established in the family honor and appreciation for the excellent education they received while also benefiting from a nurturing environment that supported their individuality.
Brush will also attend Jamestown Community College to study individual studies.
Makenna O’Connell received The Good Samaritan Award for $500.
The scholarship, established by Pierre Eade, an Olean High School educational wall-of-famer and founder of the Olean Homeless Huskies, is awarded to an Olean High School graduate who demonstrates and models exceptional qualities of care, compassion and concern for fellow students and community. The recipient must have participated in one or more Homeless Huskie Night events during his/her tenure at OHS. Community service and active roles in leadership will also be taken into consideration.
O’Connell will study biological sciences on a pre-med track at the University at Buffalo.
Donations can be made any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.
Established in 1994, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service, and youth development. To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org. CRCF is also on Facebook (facebook.com/cattfoundation) and Twitter (@CattFoundation).