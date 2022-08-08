CRCF

OLEAN — Five recent Olean High School graduates received scholarship awards recently from funds at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, including the first-ever award from the Lee W. and Jeremie L. Swartz Pitt-Bradford Scholarship Fund.

Delaynie Moore received the inaugural Lee W. and Jeremie L. Swartz Scholarship, a $10,000 per year scholarship award.

 

