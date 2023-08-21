Olean High grads receive OHS alumni, other CRCF scholarship awards

OLEAN — Eight recent Olean High School graduates received scholarship awards recently from funds at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation that support OHS students pursuing degrees in higher education.
Madisyn Cleveland and Emma Washington each received the Olean High School Alumni Association Scholarship.
The scholarship, $1,000 per year for up to four years, is for graduating seniors of OHS attending a post-secondary institution. Applications are reviewed by the OHS Alumni Association Scholarship Committee, which recommends the recipients.
Cleveland will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Pa.) to begin her studies in an undeclared major. Washington will pursue a degree in media studies at SUNY Oneonta.
Cleveland also received the Hughey Family Award for Resilience. This scholarship, $1,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, is for students from Olean High School pursuing post-secondary education at any accredited institution including two- and four-year colleges and vocational training schools.
The student’s goal statement must demonstrate resilience by stating how he/she has overcome adversity with grace; carried on despite disappointments, failures or hardships; or, if lucky enough not to have personally experienced a hardship, must state how he/she has demonstrated compassion and support of those who have through their own actions, volunteerism or other activities.
Thomas Bates received the JF20 Scholarship for $250.
Established by former Olean High School graduate and star football player Julio Fuentes, the JF20 Scholarship Fund exists to provide a scholarship for a graduating senior from Olean High School who participated on a varsity sports team with a preference for a football player.
Bates plans to study sports leadership at John Carroll University.
Chance Padlo and Lena Smith received the Olean High School Class of 1961 Scholarship for $900 each.
Established by Duane A. Geuder, a 1961 Olean High School alumnus, and his classmates, the scholarship honors the class and its teachers, in particular Norm Utecht and Mabel Wilson. The scholarship is given to one male and one female student who has the top GPA in their math and science classes.
Hailee Zalwsky and Nicholas Hensel received the Paul and Betty Hanson Career/Technical Scholarship for $800.
The scholarship, established by the late Paul Hanson and his wife, Betty Hanson, is awarded annually to one or two graduating Olean High School students pursuing a post-secondary career or technical education at a trade or technical school. Students pursuing other majors may be chosen if no applicants are pursuing a trade education.
Zalwsky plans to study medical technology and graphic design at Roberts Wesleyan University. Hensel will study HVAC at Alfred State College.
Padlo will attend the University of Pennsylvania to study economics. Smith will study pre-med at Duquesne University.
Drew Brokaw received the Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston Memorial Dice Run Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship is for a graduating senior from either Olean High School or Allegany-Limestone Central School who will be attending a four-year college, with a preference for a student planning to study business or a business-related field (i.e. accounting, finance, marketing, economics, etc.)
Brokaw plans to study renewable energy engineering at Alfred University.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.