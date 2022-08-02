OLEAN — Nine Olean High School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds established at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation in memory of former area residents.
Tanvi Patro received the Robert E. Hull VMD Memorial Scholarship for $1,800.
Established in memory of Robert Hull, an Olean native who went on to a long, successful career in veterinary medicine in Pittsburgh, this scholarship is for students who demonstrate a financial need, academic success (minimum GPA 3.0 or better), and who intend to pursue a degree at a 2- or 4-year college in a field of the sciences, but other majors may be considered. Preference is given first to minorities graduating from Olean High School (Dr. Hull's alma mater) and if no applicants meet that criteria, the second preference is for girls graduating from Olean High School.
Second preference is for students graduating from any high school in Cattaraugus County meeting the above criteria.
Patro plans to study neuroscience at the University at Buffalo.
Madison Jones received the JoAnn Wehmeyer English Scholarship for $2,500.
The JoAnn Wehmeyer scholarship, established by a group of Olean High alumni in memory of Wehmeyer, who taught English at Olean High School for 42 years, is an award for a graduating senior recommended by the Olean English faculty and who has excellent writing skills and the ability to make a difference.
Jones will attend the University of Connecticut to study biomedical engineering.
Aaron Aiello and Anna Mest received the Tyler Bihler Memorial Scholarship.
The Tyler Bihler Memorial Scholarship, $1,000, is given to one male and one female Olean High School student who have maintained a grade percentage over 80 and demonstrated good character and citizenship attending a two- or four-year college. Tyler Bihler’s family established the scholarship in Tyler’s memory.
Aiello will attend St. Bonaventure University, where he will study adolescent education with a concentration in history. Mest will study music business at Belmont University
Aiello also received the Anthony and Gayle Iacovino Legacy Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship was originally established in 2015 in memory of Anthony “Tony” Iacovino, a former long-time Olean High educator and coach, by his sons. In 2018, Iacovino’s wife, Gayle, an Olean native and graduate of Olean High, passed away, and the fund was renamed to honor the couple’s shared dedication to supporting students in their educational goals, with a preference for a student who excels in the classroom and also is active in extracurricular activities and community service.
Chloe Hirt received the Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship, established in memory of Tim Bushnell, a former educator at Southern Tier Catholic School, Olean Middle School and Cuba-Rushford Central School, supports an annual award for a graduating senior of Olean High School. Applicants must be enrolled to attend a 2- or 4-year college in the fall of their graduation year. Students must be in good academic standing.
Hirt plans to study adolescent education at Jamestown Community College.
Hannah Vanderhoef received the Jack & Muriel Fogarty Memorial Scholarship.
Established as part of the Olean City School District Scholarship Fund and the DJH Foundation, the Fogarty scholarship is a $2,000 award made in an annual payment of $500 for a senior graduating from Olean High School with a GPA of 80 or above, accepted to a four-year college. The student must demonstrate the ability to balance academics with extracurricular activities and work.
Vanderhoef will attend Jamestown Community College to study an undecided major.
Ellison Ash-West received the Patricia McCarthy Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship is available to Allegany-Limestone Central School and Olean High School graduating seniors accepted to either a 2- or 4-year college, in good academic standing. The preferred candidate demonstrates entrepreneurial spirit and has a strong record of service to others as well as extracurricular involvement. Michael Wittmeyer and his mother, Dr. Carol Wittmeyer, established the scholarship in memory of Michael’s nanny for 18 years, Patricia McCarthy.
Ash-West will study mechanical engineering at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Jayde Smith received the Michele Krahe Peace Olean High School Scholarship for $500.
Established in Krahe Peace’s memory by her parents, David and Irene Krahe of Olean, this $500 scholarship is given to an Olean High senior with preference for a student pursuing an accounting or business degree.
Smith will begin her studies in accounting at Jamestown Community College.
Madison Davenport received the first-ever Elias Eade Jr. Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship was created in honor and memory of Elias Eade Jr. by his children. Elias Eade Jr. was a lifetime resident of Olean and graduate of Olean High and St. Bonaventure as well as a member of the Olean business community for many years. Candidates must be a graduate of Olean High with good academic standing and leadership skills and who plan to continue their education at a trade school or 2- or 4-year college or university. Preference is for a student who was employed during high school and is considering business as an academic path.
Davenport will study management at St. Bonaventure
