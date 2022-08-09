CRCF scholarships

OLEAN — Seven Olean High School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.

  • Morgan Dowdell, Adele Dwaileebe and Lillie Malone all received the Mary-Elizabeth Smith Scholarship. Dwaileebe and Malone received $1,150. Dowdell received $1,000.

 

