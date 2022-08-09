OLEAN — Seven Olean High School graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
- Morgan Dowdell, Adele Dwaileebe and Lillie Malone all received the Mary-Elizabeth Smith Scholarship. Dwaileebe and Malone received $1,150. Dowdell received $1,000.
This scholarship was established through the estate of Mary-Elizabeth Smith as part of the Olean City School District Scholarship Fund to support graduating Olean High School seniors annually.
Dowdell will begin studies in biology at Jamestown Community College. Dwaileebe plans to attend John Carroll University to study finance. Malone will study sociology and Korean at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
- Stella Gonzalez and Anaya Parks-Barker each received awards from the Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship Fund.
This fund provides two annual scholarships each at Olean High School: One $500 award for a deserving student participating in the girls' basketball program at Olean High School, and one $2,500 award for a deserving student who will attend a 2- or 4-year college or trade school who has maintained a B or better average and has worked hard to achieve their academic success.
Gonzalez received the $2,500 award. She plans to study biomedical sciences at Susquehanna University. Parks-Barker received the $500 award for a girls’ basketball player. She will attend Buffalo State College to study health and wellness.
- Safia Javed and Hannah Nelson received the Signe, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma Johnson Scholarship for $1,150.
Established through the trust of Signe H. Johnson, this scholarship is given to Olean High School seniors with preference given to students who have strong educational/career goals or who plan to pursue a degree in teaching. The scholarship is named for Johnson and her sisters, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma, all of whom were Olean High School teachers.
Javed will attend Penn State University to study political science. Nelson plans to study pre-veterinary medicine at Daemen University.
Donations can be made any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.