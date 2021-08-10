OLEAN — Five Olean High School graduates recently received awards from scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Lauren Kielar received the Jack & Muriel Fogarty Memorial Scholarship.
Established as part of the Olean City School District Scholarship Fund and the DJH Foundation, the Fogarty scholarship is a $2,000 award made in an annual payment of $500 for a senior graduating from Olean High School with a GPA of 80 or above, accepted to a four-year college. The student must demonstrate the ability to balance academics with extracurricular activities and work.
Kielar will attend Binghamton University to study integrative neuroscience.
Yuki Wada received the Patricia McCarthy Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship is available to Allegany-Limestone Central School and Olean High School graduating seniors accepted to either a 2- or 4-year college, in good academic standing. The preferred candidate demonstrates entrepreneurial spirit and has a strong record of service to others as well as extracurricular involvement. Michael Wittmeyer and his mother, Dr. Carol Wittmeyer, established the scholarship in memory of Michael’s nanny for 18 years, Patricia McCarthy.
Wada will also attend Binghamton University to study business administration with a concentration in management information systems.
Chase Kratts and Ryan Weseman received the Paul and Betty Hanson Career/Technical Scholarship for $700 each.
The scholarship, established by the late Paul Hanson and his wife, Betty Hanson, is awarded annually to one or two graduating Olean High School students pursuing a post-secondary career or technical education at a trade or technical school. Students pursuing other majors may be chosen if no applicants are pursuing a trade education.
Kratts will study electrical engineering at Alfred State College. Weseman will attend SUNY Oswego to study technology education.
Claire Meyers received the Michele Krahe Peace Olean High School Scholarship for $500.
Established in Ms. Krahe Peace’s memory by her parents, David and Irene Krahe of Olean, this $500 scholarship is given to an Olean High senior with preference for a student pursuing an accounting or business degree.
Meyers plans to study accounting at St. Bonaventure University.
Donations can be made any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.