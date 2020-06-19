OLEAN — Olean High School graduates in the Class of 2020 were honored Friday evening with a class “parade” — the graduates stood at their individual banners on North Union Street and greeted passersby.
The event was planned as the class has been denied traditional rites of their senior year — such as prom and the usual commencement ceremony with family and friends looking on — because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The students waved as vehicles passed by, the drivers honking and riders calling congratulations.