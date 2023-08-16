OLEAN — The Olean High School Class of 2023 crossed the commencement stage with a 76% graduation rate from where the class started four years ago, Principal Jeff Andreano reported.
Each summer the Board of Education is presented with a snapshot of the high school’s graduation rates in recent years as well as some statistics for the most recent class.
Andreano said the 76% rate is expected to increase over the next two years as more students plan to graduate after receiving their final credits, even though they didn’t complete high school in the standard four-year period.
“We have six of our students returning for another year and one student returning for a second year to try to finish high school,” he said during a board of education meeting Tuesday. “That’s not an easy thing for kids to do, and I really find it to be commendable.”
The 76% rate for the Class of 2023 is near identical to the Class of 2020, which graduated at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, at 77%. Meanwhile, the class of 2021 and 2022 saw graduation rates of 86% and 85%, respectively.
In recent years, the high school has implemented a number of interventions to increase the graduation rates, including five-week early warning systems, tutoring, credit recovery, homework solutions, parent-teacher meetings and counseling.
Andreano said a team gathers with the administration every five weeks during the school year to discuss the status of every student in the high school ranging from their grades to attendance to discipline and the strategies to help them be more successful. He said they also send out attendance letters to let their parents/guardians know how many classes or days they’ve missed, even if it’s only one.
“If you miss one, you’re on Level 1, but we still send you a letter to say, ‘Hey, thank you for your great attendance,’” he explained.
New last year, Andreano said the district received a grant from the Liberty Partnership Program, which helps support at-risk middle and high school students in their academic, social and emotional development, in order to hire more support staff.
“We have three great, young, very energetic people who are here in our building now, and they’ve been a great addition to us since mid-year,” he said.
For the Class of 2023, graduating students earned a combined 1,110 dual enrollment credits, Andreano said. About 40 attended a CA BOCES tech program, four attended BOCES’s New Visions Medical program and two attended the New Visions Education program.
Additionally, eight students earned the Seal of Civic Readiness, 41 enrolled in a music class and 65 participated in school sports.
In their post-high school careers, 51 students planned to attend a four-year college or university. Along with popular local institutions St. Bonaventure University, Alfred State College and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Andreano said students planned to attend other SUNY schools as well as the University of Buffalo and one student going to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
“For the years I’ve been here, we’ve always had a handful or at least one who has gone to an elite university in our country,” he added.
Other students’ plans saw 39 going to a two-year college, two joining the U.S. Air Force, two going to lineman school and 26 going directly into the workforce.