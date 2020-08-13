OLEAN — When Olean High School students return to classes in September, some may notice a couple of small red oak saplings on the front lawn donated by a class that likely attended the school district in penny loafers, madras shirts and chino pants.
The two red oaks, which were recently donated to the school district by the class of 1965, are expected to have plaques placed in front of them in the near future, said Linda Edstrom, a member of the class and part-time adult education coordinator for the school district.
“We’ve done a lot of different things over the years,” Edstrom said. “We put benches up on Oak Hill Park at the top of the stairs and we had a big banner made for the graduating class this year. It’s a very active group.”
Edstrom said the class members who still reside in the area had met for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant once a month, until the onslaught of the pandemic.
“We had anywhere from 10 to 40 people, depending on the time of year,” she continued. “Now we Zoom every other week.”
Edstrom said the idea for the latest donation of trees to the high school lawn was brought up during a recent Zoom session. She said the class had collected money at past breakfast sessions and had accrued approximately $900.
“A month ago (during the Zoom meeting) we said we needed to do something with this money,” she explained. “We usually spend it on our own party, but we didn’t have it this year.”
As a result, the class purchased the banner for the class of 2020 as well as the two trees.
Alan Eade, class valedictorian, and son of late county legislator Joseph K. Eade, and Mary Eade, who continues to live in Olean, said his class has always been very connected, active and community-oriented. He said this is owed to alumni who include Edstrom, as well as Richard Weber Sr. and Michael Stebick.
“The key person is Linda Edstrom, she is indisputably the queen of the class,” Eade said.
He noted that as his class was unable to have its 55th reunion in June, they expect to be included with the celebration for the class of 1966 reunion next year.
Olean Superintendent Rick Moore said the district was very pleased to receive the tree donation. He said that as the district is small, landscaping items are appreciated and are a nice way to remember classes and retirees.
“It’s just a great thing to do, families can come back for the next 100 years and there (the donated tree) is,” he said. “As you get older, and there’s a tree put in place in memory of someone, it’s kind of special.”