OLEAN — If you’ve ever wanted your own theater chair from the Olean High School auditorium, now is your chance.
The Olean Board of Education invites the public to purchase auditorium chairs that have been removed for the ongoing capital improvement project.
Chairs are being sold in as-is condition for $1 each. The sale of all chairs will conclude Friday, Feb. 3.
Those interested in purchasing a chair should call the business office at (716) 375-8020. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any sale.
