OLEAN — Nathan-Michael W. Gabler is the valedictorian and Paxton Retchless is the salutatorian of Olean High School’s Class of 2021.
Gabler is the son of Jeffrey and Christine Gabler. He has been on the high honor roll for 16 consecutive quarters, while also taking numerous college level courses, participating in the Project Lead the Way Engineering Program and the New Visions Medical Professions Program. He will graduate from Olean with an advanced regents diploma with honors and mastery in math and science.
Gabler is the co-president of the Olean National Honor Society and member of French Club and Interact Club. He received the John Flynn Engineering Award; the 20-40-60 Point Extra Curricular Award; the 100 Club (Earth science); and New Visions Medical Professions Student of the Quarter. He did peer tutoring, was a Dream It Do It champion and now an assistant coach and was part of Oak Hill Park clean-up for two years.
Gabler has participated in six varsity sports including soccer; swimming; cross country; football; track; and wrestling, earning 16 varsity letters, 17 scholar athlete awards and was named as All Western New York Scholar Athlete for soccer and diving.
Gabler has been in the band and section leader, a member of the orchestra, participated in Houghton String Fest, a member of the Select Choir and the Bel Canto. He was selected to go to Area-All State Tenor and participated virtually in the NYSSMA-All State Vocal Competition this year. He has performed in theater at school, with Olean Theater Workshop, at the Taste of Olean, Theater in the Park and various venues for the national anthem.
Gabler is also active in his community, serving on the Olean Youth Court; was an assistant coach for DIDI 500; volunteered for the Olean STAR program; JCC Kids College Summer Program; umpire for memorial baseball tournaments in Cuba; and an assistant coach for the Olean Wrestling Club.
He has traveled to Washington, D.C. to serve as an ambassador for the National Cherry Blossom Festival and as a Western New York Ambassador in the National Science & Engineering Festival.
Gabler has accepted an offer to attend West Virginia University in the fall. He will be joining the Honors College and pursuing a dual degree in both bio-medical engineering and neuroscience research.
Retchless is the daughter of Tim and Lindsay Retchless. She will graduate with an advanced regents diploma with honors and mastery in math and science.
Throughout high school, Paxton has been a member and vice president of Student Government; French Club; Interact Club; National Honor Society; girls’ varsity soccer, serving as captain; and varsity track and field.
Within the community, Paxton has been involved in Homeless Huskies; the Olean Sports Boosters Can Drive; Toys for Tots; Oak Hill Park clean-up; and a Roswell affiliated student-led fundraiser for cancer research. Additionally, Paxton has been a youth soccer referee for the Olean Soccer Club and a cashier at BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Paxton has received honors including the 20-point award; JCC Part-Time Student Dean’s List Award; CCAA Girls Soccer 1st Team; varsity girls soccer Coach’s Award; All-Western New York Scholar Athlete; and was nominated for the New York State Academic Excellence Award.
Paxton will attend the University of Pittsburgh in the fall, majoring in pharmacy with a guaranteed acceptance into the PharmD program.