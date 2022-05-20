OLEAN — It’s time for alumni of Olean High School to get those old yearbooks and photo albums out as preparations for the annual reunion are underway.
The reunion, set for June 24-26, will be the first one hosted by the OHS Alumni Association since 2019 after events had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 137th annual reunion includes various activities throughout the weekend, including a school building tour, dinner and party, a memorial service, individual class gatherings and a golf scramble.
The celebration begins June 24 with a tour of Olean High School from 10 a.m. until noon. Relive your high school years and see how much has changed since you last roamed the halls.
The Friday reunion party begins at 5 p.m. in St. Bonaventure University’s Hickey Dining Hall. Open for alumni of all classes, the evening includes dinner, drinks and music will be playing to get everybody in the mood to dance and catch up with classmates.
Menu includes mixed greens tossed salad, rosemary and garlic roasted tenderloin, Caprese stuffed chicken breast, roasted potatoes, roasted mixed veggies and an assorted dessert bar.
The cash bar opens at 5 o’clock, and music and dancing will go on until 11 p.m.
Admission to the dinner and party can be purchased online through PayPal or by mailing a check to your class coordinator or to the Olean High School Alumni Association at P.O. Box 247, Olean, NY, 14760. Admission to the party only starting at 7:30 p.m. can be purchased at the door on the night of the event.
Saturday will begin with a memorial service to honor those classmates who have passed away. Gather at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive, at 11 a.m.
Saturday night will be the time for meeting with individual classes. Contact your class coordinator to find out what your class has planned for the evening. Visit ohsalum.com/class-coordinators for contact information.
Finally, on Sunday, the Red & Gold Golf Scramble will be held at Bartlett Country Club. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with tee-off at 11:30. Cost is $100 per person, $400 per team, and includes 18 holes of golf, cart fee, box lunch and prizes.
Sign up at redandgoldscramble@gmail.com or contact Colleen Taggerty at (716) 307-3410. Deadline to sign up is June 22.
For more information, visit ohsalum.com.