OLEAN — Players looking to put together teams for the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in early June have less than a week to sign up.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce COO Meme Yanetsko said there’s still time to sign up for the June 2-4 tournament to be held on Delaware Avenue. Entry deadlines for teams interested in this year’s tournament are Friday for applications that are submitted by mail, and Monday for internet entries.
“This is our second time hosting in June – we anticipate an increase over the 120 teams that played last year – we are hoping to hit 190 teams,” she said, as conflicts should not . “Regents were held locally in 2022 as well as the first round of spring sports playoffs. With the first weekend in June, those problems in 22 shouldn’t affect us as much this year.”
The tournament typically sees a large spike in registration closer to the deadline. As of Monday, 40 teams had signed up, Yanetsko said.
The three-day festival of basketball begins on Friday, June 2, with a Corporate Cup Basketball Contest and early registration; and continues through the division championships on Sunday, June 4. The tournament is open to players of all ages and experience levels who are computer-matched by age, height and experience so that all participants can be competitive.
The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball. Primarily based on their age and level of experience, players will be placed in divisions where they will be most evenly matched. Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet bowl” trophies.
More than 4,000 postcards were mailed to team captains from tournaments held in Norwich, Hornell, Cicero, Ithaca, Rochester, and Olean last year and in 2021. Another 5,000 are being sent to schools in Allegany, Chautauqua, McKean and Cattaraugus counties to promote the event.
Every player in the Macker is guaranteed at least three games, so no matter how you fare the first time on the court, you’re not out by any means. Those who do make it on to the championship rounds can look forward to trophy presentations for first through third places. All registered players also receive t-shirts for participating in the event, which is made by possible by area sponsors.
The cost is $160 for each four-person team. Registration forms are available online www.macker.com. Offline forms for registration via U.S. mail will be available at the Chamber office.
“For those student athletes that cannot forecast their high school team’s regular schedule/rainouts, we want to remind all that there is a substitution policy,” Yanetsko said, noting that after the original entry deadlines teams are allowed to substitute at most two players. Guidelines include:
- The substitution must be received in the Macker office in Belding, MI no later than 5:00pm (EST on the Wednesday, May 31).
- The ‘new’ player(s) added to the roster must be the same age, same height or shorter, and have the same or less playing experience as the replaced player.
- A processing fee of $25.00 is to be paid only by credit card when submitting the substitution form (no other form of payment will be accepted).
Call the Chamber office at 372-4433 for questions or more information.
For information on the Gus Macker tournament, referees, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.