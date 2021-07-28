OLEAN — Two recent area graduates received this year’s Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Brynn Ackerman, of Olean, and Kaylee Boyd, of Port Allegany, Pa., each received $1,000 awards from the Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship Fund.
A scholarship program of the Pink Pumpkin Project, this fund supports two awards – one for a graduating student of a Cattaraugus County high school and one for a graduating student of a Pennsylvania high school in the region served by the Pink Pumpkin Project (30-40 mile radius of Olean, NY) – who have had an immediate family member or guarding go through cancer treatment.
Applicants must also submit an essay explaining what they learned from their family member or guardian who struggled with cancer and the impact it left on them and what advice they would give to someone else who may face the same situation.
Ackerman, an Olean High School graduate, will study psychology at West Virginia University. Boyd, a graduate of Reach Cyber Charter School, will attend Alfred State College to study radiologic technology.
Donations can be made to the Laurie Anzivine Memorial Scholarship at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.