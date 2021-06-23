Olean given OK to hold inside graduation ceremony

OLEAN — Olean High School’s graduating class of 2021 will be able to hold its commencement ceremony inside on Saturday, district officials announced Wednesday.
District Superintendent Rick Moore has received word from state and Cattaraugus County health officials that an indoor ceremony is now allowed. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. the high school auditorium.
In following the state guidance for COVID-19, the district asks that all guests who have not been vaccinated wear a face mask. Proof of vaccinations will not be required, and the district will be operating on the honor system.
Moore said the district is excited to honor the Class of 2021 on Saturday. He said the students and all school district employees have been amazing during the past year, thanking them for their hard work.
“We also want to recognize our graduates’ parents and families,” he added. “You have all been ‘Husky Strong’ throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you!”
For anyone who cannot attend the ceremony, or those with health concerns, the district will also be live streaming the event for all to observe at www.oleanschools.org/ohs. There will be an announcement with a link to the live stream under the rotating pictures. The stream will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m.
For more information, visit oleanschools.org.