OLEAN — The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine at Olean General Hospital recently marked its 10,000th hyperbaric oxygen treatment.
“I was surprised when I was told we were doing our 10,000th treatment. The center opened in 2007 so this is a real milestone for us,” said Dr. Arthur Goldstein, medical director of the center.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy uses pure oxygen under increased air pressure to help heal damage from acute and chronic non-healing conditions. Goldstein explained that having a rural wound care/hyperbaric oxygen therapy practice is unique.
“We have state-of-the-art care in a remote locale," he said. "We see patients who sometimes come from over an hour away. This is a real commitment by the patient. Many of the patients would have to travel even further for care if we were not open."
Bill Burton of Hinsdale agrees. Although he said it was unexpected to be the patient receiving this milestone treatment, he’s grateful to have this level of care locally, especially given his daily treatment schedule.
“People here are trying to save my life," he said. "It really is an important service. I would have to travel to Buffalo otherwise."
Goldstein noted that Burton’s treatment is a collaborative effort as he works in tandem with Burton’s physician, which is typically the case when treating patients at the center.
“We need the care and assistance of other specialists including vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, infectious disease specialists, podiatrists, internal medicine providers and urologists just to name a few," Goldstein said. "We truly provide a multidisciplinary approach."