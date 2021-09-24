OLEAN — Area hospitals announced a large uptick in staff COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of a Monday deadline that all staff begin vaccinations or start looking for new jobs.
Olean General Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville reported percentages of staff with vaccines jumped double digits in each facility ahead of a state mandate going into effect Monday.
“The number of unvaccinated employees has dropped dramatically and continues to go down every day, so we are hopeful that the impact on operations will be minimal,” said Dr. Jill Owens, interim chief medical officer for Olean General Hospital parent Upper Allegheny Health System. “We are at 86% combining fully and partially vaccinated employees, which changes by the hour, but our target remains 100% vaccination for employees. It’s a fluid situation.
“We will not have definitive impact plans until perhaps Monday when we will be closer to a final count,” Owens added. “Certainly we are pleased with the number of employees who have changed their minds, received the vaccine or have told us they intend to get the vaccine.”
On Sept. 13, OGH officials announced 68% of staff were in compliance with the mandate, and 11 had resigned rather than be vaccinated.
Announced in August by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the order was reaffirmed by new Gov. Kathy Hochul. However, it is not without challenges.
A federal judge this week extended a temporary restraining order on barring religious exemptions until at least Oct. 12. State officials filed a memorandum of law with the court on Wednesday opposing the injunction, as well as arguing that religious leaders, including Pope Francis and those of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Southern Baptist Conference and National Association of Evangelicals, are in support of vaccines, making religious exemptions unnecessary.
Hospital officials said they expect the mandate to come into effect despite legal challenges.
“At this point, communications with Albany indicate that New York State will use every means possible to implement the mandate,” said Mary E. LaRowe, interim president and CEO of UAHS.
While striving for complete vaccinations, officials also recognized the challenge.
“To be absolutely clear, Olean General Hospital will remain open,” LaRowe said. “Olean General Hospital has been in continual preparation for the mandate and pushing aggressively to urge unvaccinated employees to receive the vaccinations. Employees are responding positively. I sincerely thank our dedicated staff for getting vaccinated to protect our patients, colleagues and community.
“The OGH management team has been working through a deep analysis of unvaccinated employees, where they work, and their potential for getting vaccinated. We are aware that some individuals will not be vaccinated and are adjusting to accommodate those losses in staffing. Depending on the numbers, we may need to adjust non-essential services to be sure that we are able to take care of patients’ acute care issues. We’re hopeful that with more and more employees getting vaccinated that won’t be necessary,” she said.
JONES MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Wellsville announced Wednesday that all medical personnel and four out of every five employees have now met the requirement to have at least one vaccine dose or receive an exemption.
The hospital is one of two in the six-hospital University of Rochester Medical Center family which has achieved a vaccination rate of 100% among medical staff, the other being St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell.
“Medical professionals know that vaccination is the most powerful tool we have to keep ourselves, our families and the community safe,” said Michael Apostolakos, M.D., URMC’s chief medical officer. “More people being vaccinated means fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths.”
Across the network, 99% of medical staff and 91% of all employees have met the threshold.
“More than 23,000 employees at UR Medicine hospitals have already chosen vaccination, and the numbers at each hospital are growing as the mandate deadline approaches,” he said.
Looking ahead to Monday, there may be interruptions in non-essential services.
Apostolakos said many patients and staff members will face inconveniences after the mandate takes effect, but critically needed care and many non-critical services will continue without interruption. As staff have already been shorthanded due to rising demand for services and retirements or career changes amid the pandemic, UR staff have cut back on some services even before the mandate.
Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester has been forced to close hospital beds in several units, and Highland to postpone some elective procedures on Monday.
“UR Medicine has been recruiting aggressively for months to fill vacant positions, and we will intensify those efforts as the mandate takes effect until our hospitals are fully staffed,” Apostolakos said. “In the meantime, we will share resources as a system, taking steps such as temporarily sharing staff between hospitals as needed to minimize impacts on patient care.”
In the face of potentially losing staff, hospitals in the network have been creating contingency plans. Some other closures, including temporary closures of the urgent care centers in Farmington and Spencerport, as well as limiting new elective procedures at Strong for two weeks.
“UR Medicine hospitals will remain open for business and ready to provide essential care for patients,” Apostolakos said, but cautioning that longer waits for routine appointments and staff taking on extra duties can be expected. “We encourage every member of the public to get vaccinated against COVID, and please don’t put off seeking medical care whenever you need it.”