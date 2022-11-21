OLEAN — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Olean General Hospital plans to bring some holiday cheer to the patients who cannot be home with their families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For those who will be patients at OGH on Thanksgiving Day, the hospital will offer a festive holiday meal. In addition, patients can invite a guest to dine with them free of charge. Additional guests may purchase a holiday dinner for $5.

 

