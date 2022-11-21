OLEAN — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Olean General Hospital plans to bring some holiday cheer to the patients who cannot be home with their families for the Thanksgiving holiday.
For those who will be patients at OGH on Thanksgiving Day, the hospital will offer a festive holiday meal. In addition, patients can invite a guest to dine with them free of charge. Additional guests may purchase a holiday dinner for $5.
Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center will also be serving meals to patients on Thanksgiving Day.
“We’re happy to be able to bring this program back for our patients,” said Julie Becker, general manager, food and nutrition services. “It’s tough being away from family and friends during the holidays. We hope that through this small gesture our patients’ Thanksgiving will be more pleasant.”
There are still guidelines in place for visitors at OGH to ensure the safety of all patients. Visitors are screened upon entering the facility and are kindly reminded that masks must be worn at all times.