OLEAN — Olean General Hospital has temporarily reduced the number of patient rooms in use while nurses continue to express concerns about staffing levels and their ability to provide quality care.
Hospital spokesman Dennis McCarthy said Friday that, “as a course of normal adjustment to bed capacity,” a total of eight rooms were taken off line on OGH’s medical surgical units Thursday.
“This temporary measure allows the hospital to create greater efficiencies relative to staffing while efforts continue to recruit nurses, clinical and support staff,” he said in a statement.
There were 61 patients on the medical surgical floors as of Friday morning, McCarthy said, or 67% occupancy.”
The hospital is not at full capacity and the medical surgical floors at OGH currently have 91 beds available,” he said “Contrary to rumors being spread across social media, this is a temporary internal action and was not directed by any regulatory agency.”
He was referring to a post on social media that suggested the New York State Health Department had “shut down a wing” at OGH.
“We will be monitoring this very closely in an effort to open them back up as soon as possible,” McCarthy said of the patient rooms. “The temporary removal of these rooms from service will impact the workload for others as well, such as environmental services and hospitalists.”
He said early feedback from staff was that the move to reduce the number of rooms open for patients was welcome.
Kris Powell, a registered nurse for more than 40 years — 20 at OGH — is president of the local bargaining unit of the New York State Nurses Association. While she said the reduction of patient rooms in use at OGH takes some pressure off the nursing and support staff, it by no means cures what nurses say are untenable ratios of skilled staff to patients.
“There are times when I’ve seen one nurse in charge of 13 patients — and that’s just not right,” she said, noting that OGH’s problems with recruiting and maintaining nursing staff predates the pandemic.
OGH’s nurses held at rally in front of the hospital on June 8 to call for more staff and equipment.
The hospital hired 22 nursing graduates from Jamestown Community College in the spring and Powell said veteran staff members are grateful to have them, but she noted the new nurses are still learning and they can’t wholly make up for experience lost when overworked, frustrated RNs left OGH over the past year.
“Because of COVID, they weren’t able to get the clinical experience they might have received” during a normal course of study, she said. “We’re trying to keep the new graduates to six patients, but that is not always working.”
Paul Stalker, a registered nurse of 13 years who came to OGH from Florida, said he’s “never seen anything like it” regarding the ratios of staff to patients at OGH.
He shared with the Times Herald a letter he sent to the interim president and CEO of OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center, Mary E. LaRowe. She also serves as CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk, another Kaleida Health affiliate.
In his letter, Stalker implored LaRowe to make positive changes — if she is allowed the funding — and he explained that demoralized staff are made to feel by the administration that they are merely complainers.
“The mentality of the senior administration is that nurses are lazy, that they should be taking care of, as a goal, 8 people’s lives at a time,” he wrote. “And if they don’t have at least 6 patients someone needs to float or be called off” from a shift.
“Nurses just can’t do it anymore, so when they put in their two weeks’ notice (management’s response is) ‘good riddance.’”
Citing OGH’s poor ratings by Medicare and patient surveys, Stalker wrote, “It’s so bad that (traveling nurses) have been quitting after just a few shifts. Now we can’t even recruit travelers because of our reputation.”
Stalker claimed that patients have been left for hours in their own excrement or crying for hours after surgery for pain medication, while it’s not uncommon for “every call light on the hall” to be on as patients try to get a nurse to come to see to their needs.
Powell said nurses have sought to meet with LaRowe to urge her to approve new pay raises as well as sign-on and retention bonuses to recruit and keep staff. Nurses have met with their more immediate managers, but Powell said only the top administration can make such “big decisions” and she’s “never seen” LaRowe at OGH.
The OGH nurses’ collective bargaining agreement with OGH runs out in January.
McCarthy, noting that LaRowe also still runs Brooks-TLC, said he didn’t know what the CEO was unable to attend a scheduled meeting with the nurses. Earlier this year, Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates OGH and BRMC, doubled sign-on and referral bonuses for RNs.
Nevertheless, he acknowledged that recruiting nurses during the pandemic remains a challenge, despite the fact that OGH has increased salaries, which compare favorably to other hospital systems in the Southern Tier.
“Our contention is that much of those (nurse-to-patient) ratios that have been mentioned aren’t accurate,” he said. “But at the same time, is staffing an issue? Yes. That remains the case with support staff and everyone else.”
Powell herself acknowledged that the problems experienced at OGH are in part due to the state of healthcare as a whole in the United States.
“It’s where medicine is going,” she said, referring to reimbursements that don’t cover the needs of patients or hospitals. “You have insurance companies saying that the number of hospital days for a 92-year-old after gall bladder surgery should be the same as a 22-year-old.”
Meanwhile, Powell sees that “people have been sicker than they’ve ever been. ... They system we have in place can’t handle it all.”
The situation at Olean General continues in the months after Upper Allegheny announced all acute care and surgical services were to be moved from BRMC to OGH while maintaining an emergency room, some outpatient services and 10 inpatient beds at BRMC.
Powell said she has not seen an influx of patients from Bradford that has increased the load at Olean General to the point that there are not enough beds.
“We have the space,” she said, noting that BRMC maintained its emergency room. “Staffing is the problem right now.”