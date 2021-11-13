OLEAN — The Olean General Hospital retirees will gather for a holiday luncheon at noon Monday at Perkins on West State Street.
A $20 gift exchange will also take place.
Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.
