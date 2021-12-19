OLEAN — Olean General Hospital was the recipient of several acts of holiday giving recently to benefit its youngest patients.
For the fifth year, the Cattaraugus County Town Highway Association donated three large boxes filled with a variety of toys and games.
In addition, Jaynee Abdo, a volunteer at OGH, donated toys, coloring books and dolls, and “boo boo bears” were made by a group of students at a local school.
All of the donations will be given to children who come to the hospital for care.
“We are always so grateful to the highway association for their holiday donations," said Steve Jackson, president of the OGH Foundation. "This year, we are also blessed to receive donations from one of our dear volunteers as well as some very kind and talented school children. To have these generous donations to give to children who are patients during the holiday season is so heartwarming.
"When children come to the hospital, they are often sick and apprehensive and these gifts will not only comfort them but hopefully put a smile on their faces," Jackson said.