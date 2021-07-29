OLEAN — Olean General Hospital officials are not planning to require COVID-19 vaccines for staff, but almost three-quarters have already taken the shots.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that state-run healthcare facilities such as SUNY Upstate Medical Center and the Batavia veterans’ home will require staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“New Yorkers have displayed tremendous dedication and resilience to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic across the state, but vaccination rates aren’t keeping pace with the delta variant and we need to act now,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo’s mandate does not apply to private facilities such as Olean General Hospital.
In addition, Cuomo announced a plan to require around 130,000 state employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests beginning Labor Day. No testing-only opt-out will be allowed for healthcare workers, however. The governor encouraged municipalities to adopt similar policies.
At Olean General, the majority of employees are already vaccinated, an official reported.
“Approximately 72% of our staff has been vaccinated at OGH,” said Dennis McCarthy, director of Twin Tiers marketing for parent Kaleida Health. “Staff are not required to be vaccinated but are strongly encouraged to do so.”
By comparison, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday that 40.7% of Cattaraugus County’s population had received a completed vaccine series.
Additional requirements are not in the works, McCarthy added.
“There is no mandatory testing for staff at this time. There are no plans currently to require staff vaccination of staff,” McCarthy said. “Again, everyone who works within the health system is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. Staff and visitors are required to wear masks while in our buildings.”
A similar strategy is used for annual influenza vaccines, McCarthy said.
“Flu shots are not mandatory for staff, but highly encouraged,” he said. “We typically have a very high percentage of employees who are vaccinated for flu. Those who don’t receive a flu shot are mandated to wear a mask. There are no requirements for tetanus or other shots.”
Vaccines first became available for medical staff in mid-December, with an OGH nurse the first to receive a dose on Dec. 15. At the time, there were more than 600 active cases in the county out of around 1,800 reported cases, including 31 who were hospitalized. Officials reported the COVID death toll stood at 33 on that date.
By the early spring, vaccines were made available to those age 30 and older, later expanded to anyone over the age of 12.
As of Wednesday, there were 31 active cases in the county — with four hospitalized — 5,773 cases reported in total, and 109 fatalities.