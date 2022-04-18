OLEAN — Olean General Hospital has received certification as a primary stroke center from the New York State Department of Health and DNV, a global, independent certification, assurance and risk management provider.
OGH first earned stroke center designation from the DOH in 2019. In order to receive stroke center designation, the hospital was required to demonstrate adherence to precise treatment protocols, which begin with emergency medical service providers, to emergency department treatment and continue through patients’ entire stay, including discharge.
The DNV Primary Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association and affirms that OGH addresses the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education — and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
“Time is the critical factor in successfully treating stroke patients,” said Vaijayantee Belle, MD, neurologist and medical director of the Stroke Center, OGH. “The faster patients are seen and treated for stroke, the better the chances for recovery. In treating stroke, minutes, even seconds, count. The Stroke Center at OGH provides immediate stroke care by staff who have trained specifically to care for stroke patients and I’m proud that our work to promote stroke care has received this recognition.”
“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” said Patrick Horine, president of DNV Healthcare USA, Inc. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”
The OGH Stroke Center is directly linked to Kaleida Health’s Gates Vascular Institute, a comprehensive stroke care center. Because time is a critical factor in the treatment and recovery of strokes, this relationship allows enhanced consultation and diagnosis for patients at OGH from the region’s leading neurologists and neurosurgeons. When necessary, an expeditious transfer to the Gates Vascular Institute can be implemented in a seamless manner.
“Olean General’s primary stroke center designation ensures the patients of Cattaraugus County and the Southern Tier will receive the highest quality stroke care close to home when minutes matter. The patients and physicians of Olean General have seamless access to Buffalo General Medical Center and the Gates Vascular Institute, global leaders in stroke care,” said Adnan H. Siddiqui, MD, Ph.D, FACS, FAHA, director, neurosurgical stroke services, Kaleida Health.
The Gates Vascular Institute network provides access to cutting edge techniques and technologies in stroke care not yet accessible to other parts of the community and world. These advanced techniques are providing treatments to previously untreatable strokes. The OGH/GVI relationship means the highest standards of stroke care and a continual drive to innovate and improve stroke care.
“The team at Olean General and GVI are partners to ensure the patients of western New York have the best treatment and access to cutting edge technologies regardless of where you and your family call home,” Siddiqui said.
According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is a leading cause of death, killing nearly 130,000 people each year, and is a leading cause of serious, long-term adult disability. Because stroke or “brain attack” affects blood flow to the brain, rapid and effective treatment can save lives and provide the best chance of limiting the extent of long-term damage.
To spot the signs of a stroke, remember BEFAST: loss of Balance, headache or dizziness; Eyes (blurred vision); Face (one side of the face drooping); Arm or leg weakness; Speech difficulty; Time (call 911 immediately). Anyone experiencing these symptoms or witnessing someone else with symptoms should seek immediate medical attention by calling 911.