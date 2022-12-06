OLEAN — Before the start of the holiday season, staff at Olean General Hospital participated in the annual “Operation: Rock Out Hunger” food drive along with other Kaleida Health facilities.
From October through early November, employees at OGH collected many non-perishable food items including cereal, peanut butter, canned tuna, canned vegetables, canned fruits, pastas, rice, boxed turkey stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, boxed mac and cheese, and baby items including diapers, wipes, and formula.
Different hospital departments were involved with decorating shopping carts to compete amongst each other to collect the greatest number of items for the drive. The shopping carts were displayed in the departments throughout the hospital each decorated with various themes.
“OGH is honored to be a part of the 17th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger food drive,” said Dr. Jill Owens, president of OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center. “It’s amazing to see the OGH staff and employees come together to give back to the community and help to support our neighbors in need.”
This year OGH collected a total of 1,271 items which filled more than eight barrels to be donated to FeedMore WNY.