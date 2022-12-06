Food donations

From left, Joe Fuglewicz, marketing director; Katie Albert, human resources generalist; BylleJo Holzwarth, HR director; Dr. Jill Owens, president; Scott Bonderoff, interim COO, are shown with a cart full of food donations gathered by Upper Allegheny Health System.

 Provided

OLEAN — Before the start of the holiday season, staff at Olean General Hospital participated in the annual “Operation: Rock Out Hunger” food drive along with other Kaleida Health facilities.

From October through early November, employees at OGH collected many non-perishable food items including cereal, peanut butter, canned tuna, canned vegetables, canned fruits, pastas, rice, boxed turkey stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, boxed mac and cheese, and baby items including diapers, wipes, and formula.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social